Dual Kiewa-Sandy Creek premiership coach Kath Evans will remain at the helm of the Hawks for another season, but this time she'll have help.
The club has appointed Sharyn Attree as Evans' co-coach for next year, after the pair collaborated for the back-end of their most recent winning season.
Attree, the mum of Hawks' best and fairest winning goaler Georgie, has previously been involved in the Ovens and Murray and Hume Leagues.
"Sharyn comes with an enormous amount of experience," Evans said.
"She helped me towards the end of this year and was a great sounding board.
"It was an easy decision because we just work so well together and she's an absolute pleaser to be around on and off the court.
"I was wrapped when she said yes."
While Attree has experience in the attacking end, Evans has a defender's mindset.
"It's nice to have that mix," she said.
Evans is now entering her sixth term at the helm of the Hawks after taking on the coaching role back in 2018.
During that time she has led the A-grade side to two flags.
Jacqui Spence will step up to lead the club's B-grade side next season, while Allie Cassidy will take the reins of C-grade.
