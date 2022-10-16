The Border Mail
Kath Evans and Sharyn Attree to co-coach Kiewa-Sandy Creek

Updated October 16 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:27am
Kiewa-Sandy Creek premiership coach Kath Evans has been reappointed to the helm for next season, with Sharyn Attree to also join her in the role. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Dual Kiewa-Sandy Creek premiership coach Kath Evans will remain at the helm of the Hawks for another season, but this time she'll have help.

