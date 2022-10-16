A Lavington man found in possession of imitation hand grenades has had his sentencing delayed until the end of the month.
Gavin Leslie Barrett was to have his matters finalised recently in Albury Local Court by magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But defence lawyer Mark Cronin asked for sentencing to instead be adjourned to October 25.
Mr Cronin informed the court such an adjournment would allow for the call-up of other matters involving Barrett.
Ms McLaughlin agreed to the adjournment.
Barrett, 39, previously pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug, possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs, possess or use a military-style weapon without a permit and use a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
He was named in firearms prohibition and weapons prohibition orders served on him at the Albury police station on March 28, 2018.
Police had gone to Barrett's home back in August just after 9.20pm.
In a black tray under a blanket on his bed was a range of drug paraphernalia.
This included lighters, two small plastic bags containing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and two glass pipes.
Barrett had bought four grams of the drug for $700 within the previous two weeks.
Police told the court that each of the imitation grenades had a black plastic body and a central black metal tube, with a lever and safety pin attached.
In the same case was a plastic firearm that appeared to be designed for gaming.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.