Sentencing delayed for Lavington man found in possession of imitation grenades

By Albury Court
October 16 2022 - 5:00pm
The imitation grenades. Picture supplied

A Lavington man found in possession of imitation hand grenades has had his sentencing delayed until the end of the month.

