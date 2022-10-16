James McQuillan is a world champion.
McQuillan, the former Albury Tigers footballer, was part of the Australia side which defeated the United States in the final of the Wheelchair Rugby World Championship in the early hours of Monday morning.
The Steelers pulled off a 58-55 victory in Denmark to complete McQuillan's astonishing meteoric rise to the summit of a sport he had never even played this time last year.
The 29-year-old's life was changed forever when he suffered a serious spinal injury playing for Albury against Yarrawonga in 2014.
McQuillan spent 11 months in a Melbourne hospital and now lives in the state capital with his wife Kathryn, whose support has been critical to the way he has bounced back from the events of eight years ago.
Having reached out to one of the national wheelchair rugby team coaches, he started filling in for local sides and quickly caught the eye.
McQuillan was invited to train with the Steelers and took his place in the Australian squad ahead of the World Championship.
Eight games later, he's celebrating global success in the green and gold.
Australia started the tournament with wins over Brazil, Canada, Denmark and Colombia but finished second in their group following defeat to Japan.
However, they knocked out Paralympic champions Great Britain in the quarter-finals before edging out hosts Denmark in a semi-final thriller.
The Steelers then completed the job with a superb display against the Americans, opening up a crucial two-goal lead in the third quarter of the decider and stretching that to three shortly after the final break.
McQuillan and his team-mates return home as world champions for the first time since 2014.
