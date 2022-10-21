Grand-scale home offers luxury living

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 5
Elevated from the street and hidden within the hills of McLeod Court in West Albury, this bold and breathtaking home is positioned on more than 5,000 square metres.
Built in 2012, the home is balanced in form and charming in texture, the floating structure oozes an air of mystery and intrigue as it sits raised overlooking the natural surroundings.
"From the moment you step foot on the stunning acreage, you will be captivated with the style, grace and understated elegance the opulent main residence exudes, with impeccable use of natural lighting to invite the pristine views indoors at the centre of the design," selling agent Jack Stean said.
"This is a home that has been carefully considered, with a floor plan that allows for modern, open-plan living, lavish entertaining, as well as incorporating peaceful, secluded spaces for the ultimate in rest and relaxation."
The main residence is luxurious, with a grand scale open-plan kitchen, dining and formal and in-formal family rooms with gorgeous rural views from every vantage point including a two-way fireplace and built-in cabinetry for extra storage.
The opulent kitchen boasts stone benchtops, 2-Pac kitchen with quality appliances, induction cooktop, dishwasher, butler's pantry and pitched ceilings.
The luxurious main bedroom has a lavish walk-in wardrobe, dressing room and ensuite with walk-in shower and bathtub.
The three additional bedrooms offer built-in robes and share a sleek and stylish bathroom. An additional guest wing provides a guest bedroom, walk-in robe, separate ensuite and large rumpus room.
Comfort is assured with hydronic floor heating, gas ducted heating, reverse-cycle cooling plus roof insulation for extra efficiency. There's also a 14KW solar system with 48 panels.
Outside the features continue with a full-sized tennis court with flood lighting, in-ground saltwater pool and alfresco area with a full-sized outdoor kitchen.
Landscaped gardens surround the home complete with sprinkler system.
Parking is offered by the four-car garage, single carport and large shed with extra height for caravans, boats or trailers. The concrete driveways provide side access from house to shed and surrounds.
Security lights and motion alarms provide added peace of mind.
