North East communities had little flood damage to report on the weekend after heavy rain last week, but it's not the time to relax with significant falls again forecast..
The Bureau of Meteorology's early predictions have tipped the region's most affected centres from last week's rain, Wangaratta and Benalla, to receive a minimum of 60mm from Thursday through to Sunday.
However, if falls reach the maximum range of the forecast, Wangaratta could get 115mm and Benalla 120mm.
Rain is expected to be heaviest on Friday and Sunday with 20mm to 35mm forecast for both locations, but it's hoped a mostly sunny Wednesday with a predicted temperature of 26 degrees will dry some of the excess water in advance.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees is also concerned what might happen downstream to towns such as Yarrawonga and Echuca if his city receives significant rain.
Cr Rees admitted Wangaratta "dodged a bullet" after an evacuation warning on Saturday for residents around the Parfitt Road levee bank when the Ovens River peaked at 12.8 metres, but it was declared safe for them to return home later in the day.
"Our dams are full, the ground is saturated and the water that sits on the ground eventually goes into the creeks and rivers," he said.
"We're telling people, if you've got sandbags close by, don't get rid of them.
"At a council level, we're certainly on standby with our graders and trucks and extra sandbagging ready to go. We've got sandbags in place at Merriwa Park and we've spoken about them staying for another couple of months with the predicted rainfall.
"Let's hope the rain isn't as harsh as what is predicted."
The clean up was in full swing at Benalla on Sunday after the town got almost 90mm of rain between Wednesday and Saturday.
Mayor Bernie Hearn said council staff had begun to assess any potential flood damage to roads and buildings, while sporting groups rallied to tidy up grounds.
"We still have a lot of water, but it's receded hugely. I know in the Warrenbayne area it hasn't completely gone, but it's subsiding and it's much easier to deal with," she said.
"We've opened a lot of roads that were closed."
Cr Hearn, who temporarily lost access to Benalla from her property, said it was great to see so many people in the community offer their support in the recovery.
"I heard a story about a mother who went to work on Wednesday and had empty sandbags at her front door, but when she came home they were filled," she said.
The Victorian government announced on Monday it would provide more than $350 million in support to regional communities for flood recovery, which included $165 million in emergency road repairs.
Finding and fixing potholes, asphalting and repairing road surfaces damaged by the recent weather event is the aim of the work.
"Local communities and emergency services have done an incredible job as they manage the immediate threat of floods - we're working hand in hand with the Commonwealth to give them the support they need to recover," Minister for Emergency Services Jaclyn Symes said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.