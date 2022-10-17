Live "a fearless life" and you might make it to 100 just like Pauline Kermode.
It's the Thurgoona centenarian's secret to longevity because, she says, "why would you live any other" kind of life.
The Estia Health Albury resident - the first at the facility to reach the milestone - was surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren and even great grandchildren yesterday.
Mrs Kermode's sense of humour is well known, as well as her words of wisdom.
"I don't think about age, I just take day after day," Mrs Kermode said.
"It's great to have all my family here, they're grand."
It's the first time she has had her family by her side in 2 1/2 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their only contact during that time had been through daily Facetime calls.
Another trick to making triple-figures, she said, made plain sense: "Breathing in and breathing out."
Mrs Kermode was born in England and is one of six children.
While still a teenager, at just 17, she was required to join the army as World War II began.
"I always liked the army, it's where I could be me," she said.
"I felt I had the most confidence."
Mrs Kermode moved to Australia when she was 52 with her late husband, James, and two daughters, Jill and Sue. Her husband's job involved doing training for the armed forces.
Initially, they planned on remaining in Australia for five years, but then decided to stay on when both their daughters married Australian men.
Mrs Kermode said it would have been too difficult at the time to return to England, though they had made several visits back over the years.
After her husband died she set off to travel the world, heading to everywhere from Greece to New York City.
Mrs Kermode has had many career paths and said she enjoyed the experience of meeting new people and experiencing new places.
"I've worked as a bookkeeper, a dressmaker, a french polisher and a crackshot; I loved shooting."
She is most proud of learning to drive at 52 after being a daily bike rider.
"Age is just a number. Someone can be in their 30s or 50s and feel old; I'm 100 and often forget about my age."
