Billabong Recycling says Return and Earn expansion would double income

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:30am
Billabong Recycling's Heather Goesch and Bruce Forbes have welcomed the pending expansion of the Return and Earn scheme in NSW, which they say will double their profits. Picture by Ash Smith.

A Lavington recycling business says it could double its financial return and employ more people if wine and spirits bottles and larger containers were included in the popular NSW Return and Earn scheme.

