The Myrtleford Show will celebrate its 75th anniversary this Saturday at the Myrtleford Showgrounds after a two-year hiatus.
The event will be filled with highlights like Charlie the Shearer from Culcairn, the return of the wood chop and Snake Busters.
Show society president Debbie Geddes said she looked forward to welcoming back the community.
She said the show always aimed to promote the area's rich produce and was open to all visitors.
"We try to promote the beef industry and the dairy industry in the area," Mrs Geddes said.
"We've got poultry, we've got birds, we've also got a lot of the indoor exhibits like cooking, needle crafts and junior arts, jams, preserves, and photography."
And not forgetting the show's headline item.
"Our big attraction is always the wood chop event," Mrs Geddes said.
Charlie Dunn, 11, who has participated in sheep shearing for four years, will return with dad Clint, mum Donna and sister Matilda, 14.
"The show's always really fun," he said.
"I reckon a heap more people might come and watch."
Charlie recently came third in the Walbundrie speed shear for his age group.
Mrs Geddes said the society tried to support community groups who showcased their projects.
"It's very educational," she said.
The horse events have been postponed to March 23 next year due to adverse weather that would have threatened the safety of animals and riders.
"We're such a rich area for producing farm produce, so we really base it on our agricultural roots," Mrs Geddes said.
Stallholders who will showcase their projects include the Myrtleford and District Landcare and Sustainability Group and Myrtleford Community Garden.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With 10 committee members, the show society has plans to revamp the showgrounds with works to both pavilions.
Mrs Geddes has welcomed four young members into the committee, and sought more volunteers for the day of the show.
"We've already done some work to our cattle pavilion with upgrades to roller doors and cementing work," she said.
The show society received $440,000 from the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program.
Alpine Shire Council and Bendigo Bank will hold the Redi Expo!, in conjunction with the Alpine Community Recovery Committee.
The mini expo is an interactive experience with prizes, show bags, and music.
Organisations such as the SES and CFA will quiz people about emergencies.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.