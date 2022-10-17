A service that boosts the digital literacy of businesses in the North East says it's been able to help more startup businesses in its first year as a not-for-profit.
Startup Shakeup, which previously operated under Wodonga Council, provides networks and education programs for innovators in the North East to help them grow and develop.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Managing director Ilena Young said operating as a not-for-profit allowed SUSU to be more flexible and adaptable.
"We've increased our turn over, we've increased our service delivery," she said.
"We've done in depth service delivery to 37 startups through the 24 week incubator, we've also done 61 sessions through the regional skills network."
Ms Young said the growth showed there was an "absolute demand" from the North East for programs to develop digital skills.
"People are really enthusiastic," she said. "The programs are all about them and their needs, it's not us telling them this is what you need."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.