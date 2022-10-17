The Border Mail
Startup Shakeup boosts delivery in first year as not-for-profit

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
Updated October 17 2022 - 12:14am, first published 12:06am
Startup Shakeup managing director Ilena Young says the service has grown.

A service that boosts the digital literacy of businesses in the North East says it's been able to help more startup businesses in its first year as a not-for-profit.

