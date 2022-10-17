You don't have to be a doctor or nurse to forge a career in the health industry.
That's the message from Albury Wodonga Health as it continues to address key workforce shortages with a new recruitment drive to outline the wide variety of positions available.
The cross-border health service has called on all jobseekers to attend its Bring Your Resume Day on Wednesday where staff will conduct on-the-spot preliminary interviews for prospective employees for the 400-plus roles offered by the organisation.
Director of workforce Simone Woolhouse said 30 per cent of Albury Wodonga Health positions were non-clinical, with at least 15 permanent and even more casual vacancies to be filled.
"There is absolutely a shortage of workers across the region as a whole and Albury Wodonga health is certainly struggling," she said.
"Non-clinical staff play an absolutely crucial part in the operations of our hospitals over a 24/7 period.
"It's understanding the perception of the community to really get that message out there that we have roles that are non-clinical and we're trying to fill those workforce deficits.
"If we don't have cooks, we can't feed people. We need cleaners and people to look after linen.
"We don't appreciate the importance of those roles until we're in the environment and see the impact."
Organisational development coordinator Meredith James said it was important to make the community aware of the potential for career progression in health from a non-clinical perspective.
"I know a lot of people who have started in a wards job and then gone into nursing," she said.
"It's a good taster for school leavers as well who are not quite sure if they want to be. They might want to be an ambulance driver and after working in the hospital might want to pursue a nursing career instead."
Executive director of people and culture Nathan Bright said Albury Wodonga Health was always looking for new and innovative ways to engage with the community about job opportunities.
"They might have a particular skillset we can apply to a role they might not have thought of themselves," he said.
Mr Bright said prospective clinical health workers are also encouraged to attend.
"We're encouraging jobseekers or people thinking about a career change to update their resumes and chat to our recruiters about our vacancies," he said.
Bring Your Resume Day will run from 11am to 2pm at Albury Wodonga Health's HR office at 2 Michael Drive in Wodonga.
A free barbecue and coffee will be provided.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
