The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Health to host Bring Your Resume Day to highlight wide variety of roles offered

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:03am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Health organisational development coordinator Meredith James, executive director of people and culture Nathan Bright and director of workforce Simone Woolhouse hope to see a strong turnout at Bring Your Resume Day. Picture by Ash Smith

You don't have to be a doctor or nurse to forge a career in the health industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.