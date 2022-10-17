Amy Platt has proven she practices what she preaches, with the Holbrook playing coach taking out the club's A-grade best and fairest trophy this season at a recent presentation night.
Platt, who made her debut in the Hume League competition this season, has also vowed to remain at the helm of the Brookers next year following her reappointment as coach.
"I've learnt a lot, both the pros and cons, in terms of just finding the balance between playing and coaching at the same time," Platt said.
"The group of girls that we have here have made it so good in terms of the knowledge that they brought to the court as well.
"They just have that willingness to change the game."
Platt will not only steer the Brookers' A-grade side, but will also lead the B-grade netballers as well.
"It will be good to get a bit more collaboration between A and B," Platt said.
"Working with Tayla (Byrne) last year was great, and she'll be there to help when needed next year as well."
The skilled defender polled 39 votes to edge out runner-up Olivia Hearn, who accumulated 31 votes.
Platt polled in all but one game she played in, having also missed round two, four and five.
While it has marked her first award with the Brookers, she's previously reached the same feat with former club Echuca United in 2016.
"It was really exciting to receive the award being my first year there, particularly as a coach, you don't really think about it," she said.
"It was very nice when I saw I was on top.
"I purposefully didn't have myself do it any week and it usually went to umpires and someone from the opposition to do."
It caps off an exciting sporting season for Platt, who helped Lavington to a maiden North East Border Female Football League premiership against Wodonga Raiders on their home turf in August.
The A-grade coaches award went to Claire Marriott for her efforts shifting into the Brookers' goal end this season after predominantly playing in defence.
Other best and fairest winners were Rozzie McKenna (B-grade), Holly Plunkett (C-grade) and Georgia Cluff (C-reserve), while Sophie Hearn was named senior club person and Emily Simpson took out the Jenny McLaurin award.
After finishing the home and away season in eighth spot on the ladder following a surge in the back end of the fixture, Platt is looking forward to working with the group again.
"Both on the coaching and playing side, being involved at Holbrook is wonderful," she said.
