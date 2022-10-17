Savage dog attack wiped woman's memory of bank card deception, court told

A woman who used a stranger's bankcard to rack up more than $1100 worth of goods had told a court she does not remember the offending.
Elizabeth May, 43, along with a co-accused went on a spending spree after finding a woman's card last year, using it 22 times between January 7 and January 9.
May told Wangaratta court on Monday she had been the victim of a savage dog attack, and had no recollection of the offences. But the Wangaratta mother-of-six entered a plea of guilty to obtaining financial advantage and deception charges.
May and an alleged co-accused, who is yet to be dealt with by the court, spent $1105.64 at businesses including Optus, Coles and Aldi, as well as on cigarettes and taxis.
May was convicted and fined $2000, and ordered to pay restitution of $1105.64 to WAW.
