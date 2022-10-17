The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Woman tells court she has no memory of spending on stranger's bank card with co-accused

By Wangaratta Court
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:25am, first published October 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Savage dog attack wiped woman's memory of bank card deception, court told

A woman who used a stranger's bankcard to rack up more than $1100 worth of goods had told a court she does not remember the offending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.