The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury-Wodonga Steamers junior Harry Harrington has already earned big praise in the National under-16 Championships

LN
By Liam Nash
October 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the Border's finest up and coming rugby union stars is making a name for himself on the national stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.