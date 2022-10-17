One of the Border's finest up and coming rugby union stars is making a name for himself on the national stage.
Albury-Wodonga Steamers junior Harry Harrington has earned selection to the Brumbies side currently contesting the National under-16 Championships in Canberra.
And he's already proving to be one of the competitions' emerging ones to watch.
Harrington, 15, grabbed a team of the week nomination in the Brumbies' round one loss to Western Force, and put in another solid showing against the Waratahs during Sunday's 51-10 defeat.
The bustling number eight has caused real headaches in the forward pack at local and now national level, which is why Steamers junior president Dave Benson notes he's got all the hallmarks of a top talent.
"Harry's been a member of the Steamers since he was six years old, his dad Tom was a former player and is one of the few seniors to win two premierships," he said.
"He's a big, powerful, strong runner of the ball and his tackling is ferocious.
"One of his main strengths is the intensity he brings, and I think that is what's impressed the Brumbies."
With an under-16 premiership win with the Steamers beneath his belt, Harrington is now seeking to carry that winning mentality to the highest level.
Which, according to Benson, is just the kind of mettle the youngster possesses.
"He's a leader, a guy who lifts the players around him," Benson said.
"He's a great kid, and it's awesome to see him rewarded for the effort he's put in."
