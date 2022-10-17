Ten years' work and a team effort has helped a Border motor enthusiast and mechanic claim a major show prize for restoring an 86-year-old vehicle.
Karl Richardson's 1936 AC 16/80 sports car has won the John Virgo Spirit of Motorclassica Award at Motorclassica 2022 held at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building.
More than 160 cars were displayed during the recent event, with a 1937 540K Mercedes Benz Cabriolet B owned by Lindsay Fox claiming Best In Show.
The AC 16/80 chassis came from the family of Mr Richardson's late mentor Dave Gittings, who had obtained it in poor condition from Queensland years earlier.
Mr Richardson has created and manufactured all panels, from drawings and photographs of similar vehicles, only 44 of which were built between 1932 to 1939.
Other assistance came from David Cornell (engine), Philip Rainbird (upholstery) and Steve Ortripp (paintworks).
Fatal Finish Detailing gave the car a show finish while Kim Jones supplied a covered trailer to transport it to Melbourne.
The John Virgo Spirit of Motorclassica Award is described as "the culmination of many years' dedication and toil for Karl Richardson and his family and friends".
