A young Wodonga woman's descent into heavy drinking after the end of a violent relationship was acknowledged on Monday when she was sentenced over serious driving offences.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Courtney Burns she accepted that she had been "a victim of crime yourself".
Ms McLaughlin said a sentence assessment report also showed Burns had insight into her behaviour and the risk this posed to the community.
The court heard previously how police pulled their vehicle in behind Burns' car after she parked in Dean Street, Albury, on June 26 at 2.40am.
This came just after they witnessed her reverse out of another car space then take off "at speed", though Ms McLaughlin said the exact speed had not been made known to the court.
Burns was driving without her headlights turned on, then was abusive towards police in refusing to be tested.
She later gave a breath analysis reading at the Albury police station of 0.153.
Burns previously pleaded guilty to charges of refuse or fail to submit to a breath test and drive with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Before she was sentenced on Monday, defence lawyer Chirag Patel submitted to Ms McLaughlin that Burns had never been in court before February of this year.
Mr Patel said his client conceded that with the end of a three-year relationship in which she was subjected to violence was the catalyst for her downward spiral.
"She's turned to alcohol over that period (leading up to her arrest) as a coping mechanism," he said.
"She had been drinking to excess."
Mr Patel said since her arrest, Burns had dramatically reduced her drinking.
Ms McLaughlin told Burns there was no excuse for what she did, as "with that reading and your drinking you clearly knew you were not in a position to drive".
She placed Burns on a four-month community corrections order, disqualified her from driving for six months and fined her $660, along with a similar fine for breaching a previous conditional release order.
