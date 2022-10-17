The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Darren Holmes pulls no punches in his assessment of Yackandandah's season

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:21am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Holmes, top left, will have Ben McIntosh working alongside him as one of two new assistant coaches next year as Yackandandah target an improvement on sixth place in the TDFL. Pictures by Mark Jesser and James Wiltshire

Darren Holmes will coach Yackandandah again next year - but he's making changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.