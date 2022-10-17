Free health checks for Indigenous community members and family entertainment were all part of the Border's first Waluwin Festival held at Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service's Glenroy site on Saturday.
The event was a celebration of culture that shone a light on mental health and the importance of regular health checks among the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders who hold a Medicare card are entitled to one free health check a year.
The service's mental health worker and Wiradjuri woman Sophie Maher said there were a number of reasons for the festival.
"We wanted to bring the community back together and hold something for them around health," she said.
Ms Maher, who had been running the mental health service as a one-woman show, enlisted Johnny Murray, Brittany Wright and other services to help bring the event together.
The event brought to the fore mental health, health promotion, bowel cancer, and women's health awareness, and also included some fun activities such as cooking demonstrations.
PICTURE GALLERY
A line-up of cultural acts and entertainment was headlined by Uncle Len Connolly (Koori Elvis) who has travelled the world with his show In the Shadow of the King.
Other special guests include internationally renowned mental health and First Nation advocate, Joe Williams, North East Indigenous band The Quinn Brothers, and a welcome to country and smoking ceremony performed by Darren Wighton.
Kooking with a Koori delivered healthy cooking demonstrations, and Dinawans Connection provided traditional Aboriginal Dance.
"Our organisation has still been running (during COVID), and we still supported (those in need) via phone and emails," Ms Maher said.
The health service also played a key role in bringing together teams from the region to compete at the Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association senior football and netball carnival in early October.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Health promotions officer Johnny Murray, a Yorta Yorta and Duduora man, founded the Millewah Suns - a Border-based Aboriginal sporting group - nearly 10 years ago.
This year, they took 50 players and support staff and competed in the VACSAL Senior Football and Netball Carnival at Dandenong in Melbourne's south-east.
"We took a men's senior football team away, as well as a women's netball team," he said.
"The girls were undefeated champions in C-grade.
"For a lot of them, the first time playing together was actually at the carnival."
Most of the players have competed in the Hume Football Netball League, Ovens and Murray Football Netball League and Tallangatta and District Football League.
"We had the likes of (former AFL footballer) Jeff Garlett and former O and M star Dean Heta running around with a lot of the younger guys, so it was good to have the calibre of those blokes for our young guys to look up to," he said.
"With the netball, I would like to particularly highlight Aunty Coral Davis as our coach.
"She puts her hand up voluntarily each year to go away with the team and coach. It was a pretty special moment for her to win it."
Mr Murray said the aim of the carnival was all about being healthy and living healthy lifestyles.
"It's all attached to wellbeing and mental health and things like that as well," he said.
Between 300 and 350 community members attended the festival on the weekend.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.