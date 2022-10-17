The Border Mail
Waluwin Festival gives back to community with free health checks

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:00am
Uncle Len Connelly (Koori Elvis) and mental health advocate Joe Williams celebrated good times at the inaugural Waluwin Festival held at the Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service in Glenroy. Picture supplied

Free health checks for Indigenous community members and family entertainment were all part of the Border's first Waluwin Festival held at Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service's Glenroy site on Saturday.

