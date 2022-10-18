An accident that Wodonga's Grant Myers says might have easily left him seriously hurt has been turned into a learning experience for others bus passengers.
The incident was on a bus a few months ago.
"I would have cracked my head, I might have damaged my back again. What could have been serious was not."
Mr Myers made light of the incident at a recent Wodonga Council access meeting, but the committee members thought otherwise.
Out of that came a video highlighting accessibility and safety for wheelchair users on public transport.
Dyson's regional manager Brett Driannan said he wanted to dispel myths about catching public transport.
"We want to turn this experience into learning for everyone," he said.
The video is due to appear on the council's website next week.
