YOUR SAY: River front farming accusations 'disgraceful, ill-informed and outright offensive'

As a basic water right, riparian landholders have access to the river and its tributaries for their stock and domestic water requirements and any irrigation water that is used is accurately metered (and paid for) and recorded using mandatory tamper-proof live telemetry meters. No water can be taken without an access licence and a licenced works approval.
Most riparian landholders don't have irrigation water entitlements or 'often-generous allocations' as you call them but the landholders that do have entitlements pay a significant amount of money for that entitlement in exactly the same way as someone in the Lower Murray or South Australia does.
Murray River frontage landholders and businesses complain about Hume Dam management because it can be done better. One of the few things you did get right is that Hume Dam was built to conserve water but it also has a flood mitigation function.
In fact, Hume Dam operating guidelines say authorities can use the last 386Gl (just under 13 per cent of capacity) for flood mitigation. It begs the question as to why three months ago we were told by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority that Hume Dam was not guaranteed of filling despite being 97 per cent full and having only 60Gl of airspace when every climate model in existence was forecasting wetter than average conditions until at least Christmas. The last three months under average conditions would have seen inflows of at least 1600Gl and these wetter than average conditions have seen more than 2500Gl of inflows to Hume Dam. This unrealistic expectation of inflows and a complete aversion to risk is what we are complaining about.
With regard to your wild assertions re Adelaide and South Australia's water allocation, if you had bothered to familiarise yourself with the Murray-Darling Basin Agreement you would understand how water in the MDB is shared. South Australia receives an annual minimum volume (currently 1850Gl) which is provided in equal shares by NSW and Victoria and this volume is essentially allocated before those two states allocate to their own irrigation needs, so your 50 per cent reduction to SA's allocation claims are just garbage. Additionally, contrary to your letter, South Australia's water entitlement can be supplied from anywhere in the system, like the Menindee Lakes, Lake Victoria and the Darling River and other tributary inflows, not solely from our storages up here.
You are entitled to your opinion but to label river pumpers as thieves is both offensive and wrong. If you are going to take the time to write a letter to the editor and want to sound plausible, maybe you should also take the time to ensure your diatribe is factually correct.
