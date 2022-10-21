YOUR SAY: River front farming accusations 'disgraceful, ill-informed and outright offensive'

In fact, Hume Dam operating guidelines say authorities can use the last 386Gl (just under 13 per cent of capacity) for flood mitigation. It begs the question as to why three months ago we were told by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority that Hume Dam was not guaranteed of filling despite being 97 per cent full and having only 60Gl of airspace when every climate model in existence was forecasting wetter than average conditions until at least Christmas. The last three months under average conditions would have seen inflows of at least 1600Gl and these wetter than average conditions have seen more than 2500Gl of inflows to Hume Dam. This unrealistic expectation of inflows and a complete aversion to risk is what we are complaining about.

