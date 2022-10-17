Nearly 20 per cent of Benambra residents would vote for Labor in a Victorian election, despite the party not having a candidate for the Wodonga-based seat.
A poll, done in September by the Redbridge company on behalf of Climate 200, found 19.3 per cent backing Labor, 30 per cent Liberal and 14.3 per cent Independent Jacqui Hawkins.
Labor's 2018 Benambra candidate Mark Tait, who withdrew from a second tilt, said he had asked his party's head office two weeks ago about who was standing and had not received a response.
In the 2018 election, Liberal incumbent Bill Tilley garnered 39.86 per cent of the primary vote, Mr Tait 18.02 per cent and Ms Hawkins 16.14 per cent.
The Redbridge poll involved 626 respondents with 87 per cent contacted via mobile phone.
Asked their most important issue, 42 per cent said a new Border hospital, 22.6 per cent flagged more training of medicos and 15.8 per cent replied mental health access.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Premier Daniel Andrews and Liberal leader Matthew Guy had negative approval ratings for their performances with 0.3 per cent for the former and 24.1 per cent for the latter.
In terms of strong disapproval, there was 36.2 per cent for Mr Andrews and 28.3 per cent for Mr Guy.
The poll asked respondents if they were aware of Ms Hawkins and whether they would support her.
Climate 200 has financially supported Independent candidates who campaign for policies that address climate change and has backed Indi MP Helen Haines.
Ms Hawkins said she had declined donations from Climate 200.
Under new Victorian election contribution rules that apply for next month's election, a donor can provide a maximum of $4320 to a candidate.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.