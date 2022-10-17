The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Election poll finds more people support party with no candidate than Independent Jacqui Hawkins

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
October 17 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback: Jacqui Hawkins, Mark Tait and Bill Tilley who contested the 2018 Victorian election in Benambra. Two of the three will be on the ballot paper in 2022.

Nearly 20 per cent of Benambra residents would vote for Labor in a Victorian election, despite the party not having a candidate for the Wodonga-based seat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.