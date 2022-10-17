A BIKE hub will be built in Wodonga's Junction Square despite three councillors saying it was the wrong spot and one stating it would ruin the atmosphere.
The $240,000 project was approved 4-3 on Monday night with mayor Kevin Poulton, his deputy Graeme Simpfendorfer and councillors Danny Lowe and John Watson supporting it.
Libby Hall, Ron Mildren and Olga Quilty opposed it.
"It destroys the ambience of the place, the proposal does not takes account of the sentiment of the community," Cr Quilty said.
Both Cr Hall and Cr Mildren suggested the toilet block in Hume Street, south of the Woolworths supermarket, should be considered for the project.
"The redevelopment of the facility in Hume Street would meet all the needs of this project plus improve the Hume Street facility, which is closely located to the main office sector of the CBA (central business area), without affecting planning for Junction Place," Cr Mildren said.
He said the plan was short-sighted and showed lessons related to the area's master plan and Dan Murphy's bottle shop fiasco had not been learned.
"The point was made to me that this proposal reflects an amateurish lack of understanding of the complexities (of this site)," Cr Mildren said.
Cr Hall said the community had high expectations for the repurposed former railway precinct.
"(This is) not what many want smacked in the middle of our pride of place, Junction Place," Cr Hall said of the government-backed hub.
The council's deputy chief executive Debra Mudra told Monday night's meeting community feedback found 62 per cent backed the project, 22 per cent were unsupportive and 16 per cent had further questions.
"We did investigate 12 other sites and certainly this one ticked all the boxes in terms of what we were looking for," Ms Mudra said.
"We could provide both a toilet facility, the bike hub and also the changing places change rooms."
Ms Mudra said if there was a further review of sites, the council would lose $90,000 in the Victorian Department of Transport funding.
Cr Lowe said he had a great deal of reports from the cycling community and in general they liked Junction Place as the site for the hub which will allow riders to store and repair their bikes.
He also lauded the disabled toilet set-up which will include a hoist.
Cr Watson, who told of riding to Monday night's council meeting in his "fluro gear", praised the site of the hub to the east of the Goods Shed and north of outdoor takeaway dining area.
"I just think it's in a very good area," Cr Watson said.
"People might jump and down but when the first lot of containers were put there, there was a bit of an outcry that it was a slur on our area there, on Junction Place.
"I think if we took those containers away now we'd have a mutiny in our city because it's such a collective place that people come (to)."
Cr Poulton said the bike hub would assist retailers with pedestrian traffic and Cr Simpfendorfer said he had received "overwhelmingly positive" feedback.
Community objections to the hub centred on the location and its appearance.
Some said it looked like a 1970s toilet block and was very unattractive.
Changes made in response included having a galvanised skillion roof to complement the Goods Shed and an open timber wall to the bike repair area to allow natural light and better surveillance.
