Wodonga councillors argue against locating bike hub in Junction Place, but others say it has strong support

By Anthony Bunn
October 17 2022 - 5:00pm
The containers which are home to businesses in Wodonga's Junction Place have been compared to a new bike hub which has been approved by the city's council.

A BIKE hub will be built in Wodonga's Junction Square despite three councillors saying it was the wrong spot and one stating it would ruin the atmosphere.

