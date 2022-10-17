The mayor of Federation Council has appealed to state and federal government ministers for assistance with road repair, as the local government area attempts to recover from flash flooding.
At the council's meeting in Corowa on Monday, Councillor Pat Bourke said he supported Albury MP Justin Clancy's plan to raise the issue of regional road planning and recovery in the NSW Parliament.
"I will be writing to the Premier of NSW to support Mr Clancy's motion, and stress the urgency of the state government to support our communities via regional road funding," Clr Bourke said.
"She offered support to Federation Council in our efforts to mitigate flooding damage."
Federation Council engineering services director Steve Carmichael told councillors it owns or is contracted to maintain all roads in its area except for the Riverina Highway.
During council's consideration of its works program report, Mr Carmichael said the emergency response over the past week had been difficult.
"We got to the stage on Friday where we just ran out of signs. We just did not have any more," Mr Carmichael said.
"People were ringing up saying, 'There is water over the road'. I said, 'There isn't much I can do at the moment'."
"It is almost impossible to patch potholes in these conditions when it's all wet. The first heavy vehicle that travels over it sucks it back out again," Cr Bourke said.
Mr Carmichael said the team was preparing for more disruption, road closures and damage as conditions were forecast to continue.
"Eastern Australia has been hammered," Mr Carmichael said.
"We could have another fairly significant downpour this weekend again. This weather is predicted to go through to at least Christmas with rain every week. "
Mr Clancy is set to deliver a notice of motion on the issue in the NSW Parliament on Tuesday, October 18.
He will state the need for transport infrastructure funding to be expanded to include roads in regional NSW following the extensive storm, rain and flood events.
