The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Floods focus of October Federation Council meeting. Mayor Pat Bourke appeals for state and federal support

AG
By Alice Gifford
October 17 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke said he will appeal to state and federal government members for regional road funding. Picture by Mark Jesser.

The mayor of Federation Council has appealed to state and federal government ministers for assistance with road repair, as the local government area attempts to recover from flash flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.