It's official - the Upper Murray Football Netball League is full steam ahead for 2023.
Talks are ongoing around Federal's future in the competition, with the Swans' AGM on October 28 looming as a key date.
But whatever the outcome of those discussions, Upper Murray officials are already planning for next season.
"I don't know why everything thinks we're not going ahead," league operations manager Nadia Edwards said.
"It's something that is constantly being said: what's happening with the Upper Murray Football Netball League?
"The Upper Murray Football Netball League is still standing, it's still occurring, it's still going ahead.
"None of the five clubs have said they're not competing at this stage.
"We've got our sponsors on board, they're in it for as long as they can be, so our plan is to continue for as long as we can.
"We're not the only league in the state which is struggling for players."
The league has contacted Federal to get a steer on their intentions after the Swans held a community engagement meeting last week but until they hear otherwise, will plan for a five-team competition again in 2023.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Those discussions will happen in our next league delegates meeting, ahead of the league AGM," Edwards said.
"We'll wait until they've held their AGM and hopefully they'll move forward.
"If they can pull a team, that's great, but we would go ahead as a four-team competition if necessary.
"We'd just re-jig the draw so there's still games happening, so you'd still get a fixture and enough games for the season.
"We'd just be playing each other one more time than we already are now.
"There never has been a question mark (over the league continuing).
"There is only one team that has been perhaps a question mark but Federals have never officially told us they're dropping out.
"I can only ever go on what is minuted at meetings and, at this stage, it's still a five-team competition.
"If Federals do decide they can't get up and about, it'll run as a four but at the moment we're all in.
"It was wonderful to play a full season and it was good to see Tumbarumba coming out strong after they hadn't had a win for a long time.
"We're still fighting and we will be for a fair while."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.