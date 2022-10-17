Holbrook coach Matt Sharp has got a bit of advice for midfielder Brad Carman ahead of next season.
Despite winning Holbrook's best and fairest on Friday night by a big margin, Carman only polled one vote in the Azzi medal.
"I still can't believe Brad only got one vote in the Azzi and I will be telling him to buy a pair of yellow boots next year so he stands out a bit more," Sharp joked.
"To witness first-hand what he produced week in and week out, I'm still scratching my head to be honest.
"I don't want to say too much more but what I saw Brad produce this season was first-rate."
Carman won his second best and fairest at his home club after previously winning the award in 2017.
The classy midfielder polled 68 votes to score a convincing win over spearhead Luke Gestier on 36.
Albury recruit Kolby Heiner-Hennessy who announced he will be returning to the Albury sportsground after one season with the Brookers finished third on 26.
Sharp felt Carman took his game to another level this season to stamp himself among the premier midfielders in the competition.
"Brad was simply a class above this season and to see him win so convincingly wasn't a huge surprise," he said.
"He just dominated games and was a prolific possession winner.
"His run and carry was damaging and makes him standout as well."
After playing in Lavington's 2019 flag alongside assistant coach Andrew Mackinlay, Carman relocated to Wollongong.
He travelled from the coastal city to play for the Brookers last year before returning home this season.
ALSO IN SPORT
Sharp said not travelling this season was a key factor in Carman's outstanding form.
"Not travelling did help his form but Brad is still a busy man with his work commitments," he said.
"He did a lot of gym work over the off-season and he was certainly a lot fitter than the previous year and 100 percent committed.
"No doubt all the hard work that he put in enabled him to achieve what he did."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.