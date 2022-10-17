The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Holbrook midfielder Brad Carman wins second club best and fairest

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Carman won his second best and fairest with the Brookers over the weekend after previously winning the award in 2017. Picture by James Wiltshire

Holbrook coach Matt Sharp has got a bit of advice for midfielder Brad Carman ahead of next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.