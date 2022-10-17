The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police investigate 'suspicious' Albury house fire on Sunday

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:25am, first published 4:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Fire and Rescue extinguished a house on fire on the corner of Calimo and Plover streets in North Albury on Sunday morning. Picture supplied.

Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Albury, which started in the early hours of Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.