Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Albury, which started in the early hours of Sunday.
NSW Fire and Rescue put out the blaze at the house on the corner of Calimo and Plover streets in North Albury by 5.30am on Sunday.
The home was unoccupied at the time and there are no reports of injury, but the home was extensively damaged.
Murray River Police District officers established a crime scene and started investigating the cause of the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.
Anyone with information is urged to call Albury Police on 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
