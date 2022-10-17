It was his "missus" who the police were about to arrest, but Dean Albury Dukeson ultimately caused all the drama.
Like those cousins Bo and Luke in the US action-comedy series of 40 years ago The Dukes of Hazzard, Dukeson got in his car and roared off from the law.
But instead of a red, 1969 Dodge Charger dubbed "The General Lee", Dukeson was behind the wheel of a maroon Nissan X-Trail.
It wasn't even his car, and he wasn't even licensed.
"No, it belongs to the missus," he told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Monday.
An intermittently irritable Dukeson repeatedly interrupted Ms McLaughlin as she tried to read out the police facts of the never licensed driver case to which he said he was going to plead guilty
Dukeson, it was indicated to Ms McLaughlin, was relatively calm compared with his behaviour when he was arrested some time after a "domestic altercation" at West End Plaza in Albury.
On that day - it was September 12 - he was variably described as "irrational" and "hostile" as police tried to speak to the 46-year-old East Albury resident.
Police were called to the shopping centre just after 11am after a report Dukeson and his partner, who supported him in court yesterday, were involved in a dispute.
His partner was arrested and taken outside, then police returned to the lower underground car park to speak to witnesses.
Dukeson, looking at police as he did so, was seen driving off in the unregistered X-Trail.
Soon afterwards he was spoken to outside Albury police station as his partner was being taken in for questioning.
He was later arrested in Lavington.
Dukeson was convicted and fined $620.
