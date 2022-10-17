The Border Mail

Lauren Jackson recognised at the Australian women in sport awards

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:03am
Lauren Jackson has been honoured at the Australian women in sports awards.

Lauren Jackson's list of accolades continues to grow, with the Albury-born basketball icon taking out the Australian women in sport awards' hall of fame category for 2022.

