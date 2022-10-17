Lauren Jackson's list of accolades continues to grow, with the Albury-born basketball icon taking out the Australian women in sport awards' hall of fame category for 2022.
It caps off what has been an amazing year for the 41-year-old after coming out of retirement to qualify for the Opals squad before helping Australia to a bronze medal at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup earlier this month.
Her name will also forever be etched in the Albury-Wodonga Bandits' history books after helping the women's side to their first ever championship after defeating Sutherland in the NBL1 East decider.
Jackson, who is a four-time Olympic medallist, had originally decided to step away from the court in 2016 due to injury. Last year she became the first Australian athlete to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Paralympian Madison de Rozario was named Athlete of the year.
