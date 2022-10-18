The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Vote smart for a good change in Benambra this November

By Letters to the Editor
October 18 2022 - 11:00pm
Voting the same way election after election and hoping or expecting to get something different from the indifference shown to the electorate is, to use an old cliche, a version of insanity, one reader says. File picture

Vote smart for a good change

Voters in Benambra picture this. As the Liberals get slowly sucked down the toilet bowl of irrelevance, their desperate pleas for votes get louder and louder, perhaps to try to overcome the increasing gurgle of the vortex of being sucked into oblivion. Remember Western Australia? Remember South Australia? Is this why we are being bombarded with multi-million dollar promises that will never be delivered by the local member?

