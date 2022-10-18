YOUR SAY: Vote smart for a good change in Benambra this November

Cr Kylie King (mayor of Albury) did attend our celebration and maintained the tradition of Albury mayors supporting our elderly members. (We did save her some birthday cake). Kylie King was amazed when it was mentioned that the name 'Albury' now resides on the planet Mars as I explained that in 2018 NASA offered the people of the world to have their name inscribed on a microchip that was attached to the Mars lander 'Insight'. Our application to have the name 'Link Club, Albury, NSW, Australia' was accepted, we received a 'boarding pass' and had a small party after the successful landing. So our little club is really 'out of this world'. Finally I would like to add that for volunteers, the Link Day Club is a Centrelink approved activity.

