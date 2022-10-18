YOUR SAY: Vote smart for a good change in Benambra this November

Voters in Benambra picture this. As the Liberals get slowly sucked down the toilet bowl of irrelevance, their desperate pleas for votes get louder and louder, perhaps to try to overcome the increasing gurgle of the vortex of being sucked into oblivion. Remember Western Australia? Remember South Australia? Is this why we are being bombarded with multi-million dollar promises that will never be delivered by the local member?
A new hospital would be great but remember that the Liberals are also promising to spend billions subsidising public transport in the capital along with a raft of fantastic and expensive promises that somehow must be paid for if they get a gig in government. Remember the McKoy Street overpass promise? That too was a Liberal party promise.
Voting the same way election after election and hoping or expecting to get something different from the indifference shown to the electorate is, to use an old cliche, a version of insanity. One just needs to look at the federal sphere at the seats of Indi and Farrer to see what a contrast voting smart can make. As for the Upper House, let's take this seriously too and ensure that we get serious representation in that chamber as well.
Vote for a good change. Vote for a real representative, not just a tired party hack. Vote for someone who can work with a Labor government, because that's what we will have after the November Victorian election.
Thank you for publishing your article about the Albury Link Club's 15th birthday in The Border Mail on Friday, October 14, it was very much appreciated and your photographer and journalist are to be congratulated for their professional approach.
I would like to add to their article that our volunteers are paramount to the success of our day club (and we are always looking for more) and new members are always welcome to join in the fun and activities.
Cr Kylie King (mayor of Albury) did attend our celebration and maintained the tradition of Albury mayors supporting our elderly members. (We did save her some birthday cake). Kylie King was amazed when it was mentioned that the name 'Albury' now resides on the planet Mars as I explained that in 2018 NASA offered the people of the world to have their name inscribed on a microchip that was attached to the Mars lander 'Insight'. Our application to have the name 'Link Club, Albury, NSW, Australia' was accepted, we received a 'boarding pass' and had a small party after the successful landing. So our little club is really 'out of this world'. Finally I would like to add that for volunteers, the Link Day Club is a Centrelink approved activity.
Contact details for would-be members and volunteers are: linkclubdanny@gmail.com or www.alburyrsl.org.au/dayclub
