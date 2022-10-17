Shaun Mannagh and Hudson Garoni have re-signed at Werribee, dashing any hopes of the star duo returning to the O&M next season.
Mannagh was high on Lavington's recruiting radar while Wodonga fans will have to wait at least another 12 months to see Garoni return to his junior club.
Garoni made two appearances with the Bulldogs this year when free of VFL commitments while Mannagh played the final round of the season with Lavington.
The 2019 Did Simpson meallist booted seven goals and received three votes in the Morris medal.
Mannagh enjoyed another outstanding season for Werribee and was selected in the VFL Team of the Year.
He also finished third in the club's best and fairest.
ALSO IN SPORT
Garoni was one of Weribee's standout players under the age of 23.
The powerfully built key forward topped the club's goalkicking.
He was also credited with the second most contested marks in the competition.
