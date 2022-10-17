The Border Mail
Werribee re-sign Shaun Mannagh and Hudson Garoni for another season

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:26am
Hudson Garoni celebrates kicking a goal with the Bulldogs last year.

Shaun Mannagh and Hudson Garoni have re-signed at Werribee, dashing any hopes of the star duo returning to the O&M next season.

