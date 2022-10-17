North Albury has lured two more of the Farrer League's brightest talents to Bunton Park next year.
Outgoing North Wagga coach Cayden Winter and Farrer League leading goalkicker Nathan Dennis have signed two-year deals at North Albury.
They follow on from Jack Reynolds signing at the Hoppers' last week.
Both Winter and Dennis shone for the Saints this season but have decided the time is right to take the next step.
Winter coached North Wagga for the past three years and recently took out his third straight club best and fairest. Dennis makes the move on the back of his best season yet where he kicked 63 goals from 18 games and became the first North Wagga player to win the league goalkicking in 30 years.
"I've wanted to do it for a fair while," Winter, 27, said.
"It's always been an ambition and this year felt right. If I didn't do it this year I was never going to do it.
"I've loved my time at North Wagga and love all the boys there but the way North Albury went about it, it just felt like the right thing to do and the right place to go."
Dennis was pursued by a number of Riverina League clubs but was attracted by the challenge on offer at North Albury.
"It was just the challenge. I'm really looking forward to the challenge of trying to test myself in that bigger league," Dennis said.
"Talking to the Albury fellas, they're all good fellas and they've got a good young side so I'm hoping I can go and fit in there and all us boys can go and make an impact, it will be good.
"They really ticked all of the boxes in terms of going over there so it was a pretty easy decision in the end. It was good, something I'm looking forward to.
"I'm looking forward to testing myself, hopefully I can take my football to the next level for a couple of years over there and who knows what will happen."
North Albury coach Tim Broomhead believes both men will add a lot to his team.
"Obviously Nathan will fill a hole in the forward line, hopefully we're scoring a few more goals than we have in previous years," Broomhead said.
"Obviously he knows where the big sticks are, he kicked nearly 70 goals this year, won the league goalkicking so that's obviously going to fill a hole for us and going to be a valuable addition. A quick player in the forward line will add a lot to our team.
"Cayden's won three or four best and fairests, so clearly another player that will add to our list.
"He'll bring a bit of experience as well, having done a bit of coaching so hopefully he can bring some ideas on board as well. Just some experience that we're adding to the list and obviously some more quality so hopefully they can step up to the higher level and be valuable additions to the list."
Dennis had been at the Saints for nine years and said it was a difficult decision to leave.
"Absolutely. Very hard to leave. I just thought it was now or never if I was going to do it," he said.
"I'm 24 now, I'll do two years, then I'm 26 and who knows where it goes from there. I just thought I'll go test myself while I can and obviously the two boys going over with me, it made the decision a lot easier.
"North Wagga have been very supportive through the whole process, they've backed us to the hilt and they're pretty happy with it so it's going to be a good change."
The departure of Winter and Dennis is set to leave a big hole at North Wagga, who are yet to appoint a coach for next year.
