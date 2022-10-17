A major highway has reopened to southbound traffic in one lane after a collision between two trucks early on Tuesday morning.
A NSW Police spokesperson said emergency services were called to a collision between two B-double trucks on the Hume Highway just past Tumbarumba Road about 3am.
Police believe one of the trucks ran into the back of the other, forcing the southbound road closed, the spokesperson said.
No one was injured in the accident, they said.
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said a vehicle from Holbrook attended the scene along with Rural Fire Service crews.
He said the rear-end collision did not cause any spills on the road.
They left the scene about 4am.
Both lanes of traffic were affected by the collision until 5am this morning.
At 7am, Live Traffic advised drivers to expect "some delays" on the highway and to travel with caution.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
