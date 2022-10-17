The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lucky escape for drivers after two-truck crash on Hume Highway at Kyeamba

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
October 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drivers should expect delays if travelling southbound on the Hume Highway this morning. Picture: Live Traffic

A major highway has reopened to southbound traffic in one lane after a collision between two trucks early on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.