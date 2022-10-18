Caleb Mitchell may have 'come from the clouds' this year but his dream of playing in the AFL next season is anything but pie in the sky.
The 18-year-old Yarrawonga wingman, fresh from talks with recruiters at the AFL Draft Combine, is full of belief that he has what it takes to play at the top level.
Mitchell played 10 games for the Murray Bushrangers this season and was selected for Vic Country at the National Championships, while he also fitted in five senior matches of Ovens and Murray football for the Pigeons.
Now he's eyeing the AFL Draft at the end of next month.
"It's pretty exciting, "Mitchell said.
"I wasn't on anyone's radar 12 months ago so to be in this position now, I'm really grateful.
"It's pretty overwhelming but exciting at the same time and it's good to be in that elite environment.
"If you'd told me this a year ago I would definitely have laughed at you.
"It's all happened really quickly in the last few months."
Mitchell, whose football journey began in the Yarrawonga and District Little League, played juniors with the Pigeons and kicked a goal in their epic grand final defeat to Wangaratta last month.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It's a really high-quality league, up there in the O and M, so to get a taste of that senior footy has helped me out a lot this year," he said.
"Even mid-season, after playing a few senior games, I felt as though I had a bit more confidence in my strength and ability.
"To kick a goal in the grand final and feel like I had an influence was good because you never know how good you are until you play at the highest level you can."
Mitchell revealed how a key decision changed the course of his season - and potentially his career.
"I changed my position from a midfielder to a wingman after the first few games and I saw a lot of success at NAB League level with a few good games," he said.
"That was something Mark Brown, the Bushies coach, spoke to me about.
"He said that one of my better strengths was my running power and endurance so he felt that role was more suited to me.
"It worked out well in the end but it was definitely a challenge at the start.
"Not having played there, I had to adapt but I did feel as though once I was out there, I could run a bit more and not get held down to that one positional role.
"I played not too bad in the Vic Country trials and from there, it's more been about being professional and playing my role to the best level I can."
The AFL Draft takes place on November 28-29.
