The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Caleb Mitchell's confidence soaring after pushing into AFL Draft contention

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 18 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Caleb Mitchell was invited to the AFL Draft Combine. Pictures by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos and James Wiltshire

Caleb Mitchell may have 'come from the clouds' this year but his dream of playing in the AFL next season is anything but pie in the sky.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.