As Sharyn Attree enters the next phase of her netball career as co-coach of Kiewa-Sandy Creek, her time spent on court has put her in good stead to lead the most recent premiers.
Attree was there for the very start of the Ovens and Murray League netball competition in 1993 and went on to play 99 games for North Albury over the years that followed.
While the Hoppers' premiership player called it quits just one game shy of reaching a major milestone, she said she was content with stepping away when she did.
"We used to talk about it and laugh, but there was no way I was getting back on that court after I retired, trust me," she laughed.
"I was happy to stand on the side and be a mum."
She did however later return to the Hoppers in a coaching capacity to lead the club's B-grade netballers for three years alongside Margot Senior.
Attree also spent close to 13 years in the Hume League with Murray Magpies, where she experienced the highs and lows of the game as a coach and player.
"2009 was probably our biggest year there at Magpies when we had five teams in grand finals and won all five premierships, and defeated Jindera by one goal on the siren," she said.
But a knee injury signaled the end.
"Tegan Vogel, who now coaches Jindera, conned me to play one more year. She put me on in a grand final and I did my knee," she said.
After assisting dual premiership coach Kath Evans with the Hawks this season, Attree is looking forward to stepping into a combined role formerly next year.
"Kath and I have known each other for quite a while and she does an amazing job," she said.
"I've always been an attacking end player and she's at the defence end, so we sort of combine well and have the same thoughts, so it's lovely."
She will now also have the opportunity to work with her daughter, Georgie, who was named best on court in the Tallangatta and District league decider against Mitta United.
"She (Georgie) was really happy when Kath asked me to coach," Attree said.
"She's very easy to work with, and so are all the girls.
"It was an easy decision to say yes when Kath asked me.
"The club has really welcomed my whole family."
With the Hawks having now claimed the last two TDNA flags in 2019 and 2022, Attree admitted she had a talented group to work with.
"Not just in the A-grade, but all over the club," Attree said.
"One thing that has really stood out to me is that they're all friends.
"It doesn't matter what grade they play in, they're all close. In a club, that's what helps bring success. If you've got that friends base as well, you're going to be a successful team."
