The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Howlong rescue worker Stuart Dye who saved hundreds of lives dies at 65

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 18 2022 - 9:21am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Dye at the Albury and Border Rescue Squad just after he was told he had been awarded an Order of Australia Medal. Mr Dye passed away last Sunday at his Howlong home surrounded by family members. Picture by Ash Smith

JUST two days before he died at his Howlong home on Sunday after a battle with cancer, veteran rescue worker Stuart Dye was busy on the phone helping to save people fighting for their lives in flood waters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.