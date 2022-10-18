JUST two days before he died at his Howlong home on Sunday after a battle with cancer, veteran rescue worker Stuart Dye was busy on the phone helping to save people fighting for their lives in flood waters.
Albury and Border Rescue Squad captain Paul Marshall said a call-out came in from Howlong early on Friday morning about a couple who had become trapped in a spillway off the Howlong-Burrumbuttock road.
Mr Dye, the former captain of the squad, shared his local knowledge about creek depths and hazards with attending volunteers who performed a successful rescue.
Mr Dye, 65, who had been battling against cancer for three years, died peacefully at his Howlong home surrounded by family members.
His sister, Jacqui Baker, said Mr Dye loved to help people until the end, even peeling the potatoes for a family roast dinner on the Thursday before he died.
"He was just like the Queen - working until the end. He'd definitely laugh if he heard me say that," Mrs Baker said.
"He was able to enjoy his time at home and get out to the shed with one of his boys - he was happy to be home.
"Stuart lived for his children and his grandchildren - they brought him great joy."
Mr Dye's daughter, Kristy Coyne, said her dad loved to help people, and had a passion for getting a strong message about water safety out there before people ended up in precarious situations.
"He did so much for the community, he didn't want any recognition for it, but it was beautiful when he was presented with an OAM on the same day that he was honoured by the squad with a rescue truck named after him," Mrs Coyne said.
"He was always saying your children are so important, to be alert and keep them safe.
"That's what made him a great dad and a great man - he wouldn't want anyone to be in a dangerous situation."
Mr Dye, who was born and bred in Howlong, went to the Howlong Public School and then Albury High before he embarked on a range of vocations including contract fencing, interstate truck and coach driving, working on properties as a jackaroo and becoming a qualified plumber and gas fitter.
Stuart was also a member of the Howlong Rural Fire Brigade and attended many fires in the district. Over the years, he also travelled to assist at major fires across NSW and Victoria.
He played footy for the Howlong, enjoyed squash and excelled at athletics at school. He also loved the bagpipes and started lessons when his sons joined the Albury Wodonga Pipes and Drums.
Apart from his family, Stuart's real passion was helping the community and saving lives - hopefully before people needed to be rescued. "You would never find a bigger advocate for water safety," Mr Marshall said. "His main message for people, especially parents, is to be aware of the dangers their kids can face."
Mr Dye is survived by his three children Kristy, Andrew and Brendan, and three grandchildren Jeremiah, Anabelle and Charlotte. His funeral will be held at 2pm, October 28 at the Howlong Golf Resort.
