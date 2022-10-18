The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lavington woman Pam Baldwin feared for life before dog saved her during kangaroo attack at Nail Can Hill

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 18 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Lavington woman was attacked by a rogue kangaroo while walking her dog on Sunday. File picture

A Lavington woman counts herself lucky to be alive after her dog protected her during a kangaroo attack at Nail Can Hill on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.