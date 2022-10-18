A Lavington woman counts herself lucky to be alive after her dog protected her during a kangaroo attack at Nail Can Hill on Sunday.
Pam Baldwin, 71, was walking with her Rottweiler, Bundy, to feed her horse at a friend's place on a neighbouring property off Centaur Road when she was kicked over from behind by a rogue kangaroo.
One of the kangaroo's legs hit her stomach, while the other left a deep cut on her forearm.
Bundy noticed his owner in distress and was able to heed off the kangaroo, which then set its sights on him.
Ms Baldwin said the kangaroo attempted to drown Bundy in a nearby dam.
"I put my hands over my face and thought it was going to kill me," she said.
"Bundy was off doing what dogs do and then came roaring across, jumped over me and hunted it up the hill so I could get up and walk away.
"He held that kangaroo off for about 45 minutes until I could get help.
"I knew there were people at the top of Nail Can and a lady had just pulled up and was getting out of her car and I sang out to her.
"I didn't realise the kangaroo got my arm, but I looked down because I felt a bit funny and it was covered in blood. The lady came over with a towel and put that around my arm to stop the bleeding and called an ambulance."
Paramedics arrived 40 minutes later and Ms Baldwin made contact with two friends who rescued Bundy.
"I've been going up there for over 30 years and I've never had a problem," she said.
"If it wasn't for my dog, I would be dead and he was only seconds away from being drowned by the kangaroo.
"I got in the ambulance and I was crying because I couldn't hear my dog barking and the paramedics said they would not leave until my dog was safe. Once my friends got Bundy, I was taken to hospital. They were absolutely amazing.
"Bundy had no mark on him whatsoever, but he was so exhausted."
Less than five people a year are treated for kangaroo-related injuries in NSW, but they are most likely to attack in areas where their natural habitat has been altered.
"Crown Lands was very concerned to hear about the kangaroo attack suffered by Ms Baldwin," a Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson said.
"The public should be wary of kangaroos in the bush and avoid approaching them.
"Crown Lands will be contacting Albury Council to discuss whether any further action is required."
Ms Baldwin called on Albury Council to install signage to warn others of the dangers kangaroos pose around Nail Can Hill.
"People go up there all the time with children. If that had have been a little kid, they would have been dead and I don't know how smaller dogs would go," she said.
Ms Baldwin received stitches at hospital and will see a doctor tomorrow to assess her arm for infection.
Albury Council said it didn't have authority to comment on wild animal attacks.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
