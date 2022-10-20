When a family loses a baby, acknowledgement can make all the difference.
That's the message Chiltern parents Nell and Andy McLean have shared this Pregnancy and Baby Loss Awareness Month.
The couple joined the Border Baby and Pregnancy Loss Support group after one of their twin daughters passed away in the middle of the night at nine-and-a-half months old.
"Monday was their 12th birthday," said Ms McLean.
According to the Rednose Foundation, a national charity that support families after the death of a baby or child, every year around 110,000 Australians have a miscarriage, 2200 have a stillbirth, 600 lose their baby in the first 28 days after birth and many more face grief for termination for medical reasons.
Mr McLean said people were afraid to bring up their loss for fear of upsetting them.
"Lots of people will go 'I don't know what to say, I don't want to upset anyone'," he said.
"I tell them that if you're going to be sensitive it's almost impossible to upset somebody, providing you're respectful, you talk about the child.
"That's all that most parents want, that their child is acknowledged, that's what they're after."
Ms McLean agreed.
"Remember the baby, remember their names, bring them up and acknowledge them," she said.
"Around important dates like their birthdays, or when they passed, just take them a meal, send them a message to say 'thinking of you'.
A lot of people do hold back and stand back and don't do anything and I can understand that, but at the same time it kind of hurts.
"It feels like they don't want to acknowledge it, but just having them to acknowledge the child was there really helps."
The McLeans are inviting the community to join them at the Border Baby and Pregnancy Loss Support group's memorial walk at Wodonga's Sumsion Gardens on Sunday October 30 from 2pm.
All are welcome.
The group aims to build a community to support each other through their loss.
"It is possible to keep on going," Mr McLean said.
If this story has impacted you, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Border Baby and Pregnancy Loss Support group through Facebook.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
