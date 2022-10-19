Corowa residents are being urged to watch and act in order to stay safe as more heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days.
Forecasts show the town can expect to receive up to 84mm of rain across the next few days, through to Monday.
Joan Palmer, who lives near Federation Avenue, said "just over an inch each day will not be a deluge", but she was more concerned about people not knowing what to do when it came to an emergency situation.
"I don't think (the rain's) going to impact in terms of an emergency," she said.
Mrs Palmer, has advised her husband, who has anxiety and dementia, to pack an emergency kit with his medicines in case they needed to evacuate.
The Murray River at Corowa reached 5.89 metres yesterday afternoon, with the Lake Hume currently at 94.3 per cent capacity.
Mrs Palmer is part of a group of Corowa residents who have banded together to take on "the whole gamut" of natural disasters including fires, floods, drought, as well as biological hazards like diseases.
One of the initiators, Sally Hughes, said although they were not a formal group, they have had two meetings and consulted the Red Cross RediPlan.
The emergency preparedness guide contains instructions like identifying the safest route to the nearest safe location, leaving well before floods or other emergencies, and having at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle.
"We have identified emergency situations, and the risks and hazards for our community," she said.
"The group's not doing anything proactive yet, because we've only just formed.
"We want to take some really practical action and empower our community with how they could deal with different situations."
Building community resilience and educating residents about the impacts of climate change were two main objectives behind the initiative.
Fellow resident Jackie Monk said "there was a lot of work to be done".
"It was pretty obvious why the community floundered in the floods of January and February 2022," she said.
Following major flooding at the start of this year, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet established the 2022 Flood Inquiry, which in part addressed how prepared councils were for dealing with floods.
The second volume of the report, released in July, described how the inquiry worked to understand flood events and made recommendations for improvements.
Ms Hughes said preparation for disasters was akin to an athlete training for a marathon.
"When you go into it without preparation, (floods) can be traumatic," she said.
"The recovery can be really difficult."
The Red Cross RediPlan helps the community gather their own toolkit.
"It's been an issue that people don't know where to go for help," Ms Hughes said.
Mrs Palmer began conversations with retired church minister David Sloane and Ms Hughes about climate change and how it affected communities along the Murray River.
"This is going to get worse," she said.
"It has the potential to be a huge catastrophe."
In August 1956, the gauge at Wakool Junction peaked at 11.89 metres.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
