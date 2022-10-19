The Border Mail
Benalla station to receive community's preferred option of new pedestrian underpass for Inland Rail project

October 19 2022 - 12:30am
A new pedestrian underpass will be built at Benalla station as part of Inland Rail works after the community determined it the preferred option. Picture by Inland Rail

A new pedestrian underpass will be constructed at Benalla station as part of the Inland Rail project to accommodate for double-stacked freight trains.

