A new pedestrian underpass will be constructed at Benalla station as part of the Inland Rail project to accommodate for double-stacked freight trains.
During the community consultation process, Australian Rail Track Corporation said there was overwhelming support for a pedestrian underpass, rather than a overpass, to provide access between the two sides of the station precinct.
The underpass will be five metres wide, three metres high and 50 to 60 metres long, slightly shorter than the existing passage.
"Based on the community feedback we received, the new pedestrian underpass was overwhelmingly favoured as it was considered to be the more accessible, bright and open option," ARTC Victoria projects general manager Ed Walker said.
Construction at Benalla station is not scheduled to begin before 2024 and ARTC said it was committed to open and transparent consultation throughout to understand the community's views.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
