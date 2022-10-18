Federation Council has voted against changes to its senior staff employment practices by rejecting a proposal aimed at stemming a corruption risk.
The draft proposal to amend legislation would remove council's ability to determine the employment conditions of senior staff in their organisational structure, and was rejected at Monday's council meeting.
The review of arrangements was one of the planning safeguards recommended by the Independent Commission Against Corruption following revelations of corruption in a south-west Sydney council.
"I don't like the idea of changing the Local Government Act just because one council is corrupt like the old mayor of Canterbury-Bankstown with his Ferrari," Cr David Fahey said.
"If we want to suddenly say we want an extra director or not, we should be able to have the capacity to do so."
Federation Council currently has four senior staff in contract positions, being the general manager and three directors who were present in the chamber.
"Whilst there might have been corruption in that council, it doesn't mean that you throw out the whole situation," general manager Adrian Butler said.
"It has always been a grey area in the act that the general manager has to consult with council, and what does consult mean?"
Cr Shaun Whitechurch said the proposal from the Office of Local Government would create a "rigid setup".
"We have at least 17 staff who are paid over the award and we're losing staff because they're not getting enough money."
Under the proposed model, only the general manager would be employed under a standard contract with all other council staff employed under the award.
