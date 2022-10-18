A conductor is hoping the first Melbourne Symphony Orchestra performance in Albury in 10 years will help remove an elitist image attached to orchestral music.
The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is returning to the stage at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Thursday, as part of a tour in the North East.
Conductor Carlo Antonioli said the tour was a "really big deal" after COVID prevented so many performances and the orchestra hadn't performed in Albury in a decade.
"There's a bit of an unfortunate stigma with orchestral music where people think it's elitist or a bit stuffy," he said.
"Or that there's all sorts of etiquette as to how you behave as an audience and I find that really unhelpful.
"I'm hoping that this concert will dispel a lot of that and make the audience feel like this music is accessible to anyone."
Mr Antonioli said the musical program would appeal to all audiences even if they had not experienced orchestral music before.
"The centerpiece of the program is Beethoven's 5th symphony, which is probably one of the most famous symphonies in the repertoire," he said.
"I really hope that that will be a way in for a lot of audience members who might not often go to orchestral concerts, that this is somewhat familiar ground to them.
"We also have an Australian piece in the first half by Paul Stanhope called 'Spin Dances', which is really humorous and a little bit theatrical at times.
"So if there's any sense of orchestral music being overly serious and stuffy I hope that piece well and truly helps to eliminate that feeling."
About 50 musicians from the MSO will perform an evening show at 7.30pm, while a 10.30am matinee will be for school children.
On Wednesday at 7.30pm the MSO will play at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre.
Mr Antonioli said he was looking forward to performing regionally.
"Often we take for granted how much cultural activity is happening in big capital cities and going out into the regions really puts that in perspective for us," he said.
"Being able to play for an enthusiastic and grateful audience it reminds us in many ways, why we do what we do, rather than the week in week out, playing to a metropolitan audience."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
