Emergency services are shifting their main flood focus to Southern Riverina and Narrandera, but Wagga is not out of the clear yet.
NSW SES public information officer Scott McLennan said assets are moving with the Murrumbidgee River peak which is currently sitting in Narrandera and moving downstream.
"The flood peak here in Wagga has passed and is currently in Narrandera and moving downstream the Murrumbidgee River, so we have assets there," he said.
"We're in the middle of setting up and preparing the communities in Moama.
"We have a number of personnel setting up a base camp at Deniliquin to assist with housing for any displaced persons."
There are currently emergency warnings in place for four Narrandera communities and three areas around Moama.
It is an 'all-hands-on-deck' scenario for both towns, with RFS, VRA and Fire and Rescue NSW assisting NSW SES.
Surf-Life Saving, NSW Police and Australian Defence Force personnel have also been deployed to high risk areas across the state.
Flood focus could return to Wagga later in the week, with more rain on the horizon.
"There's more rain expected and unfortunately, the river is going to rise yet again," Mr McLennan said.
Parts of the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga are still experiencing moderate flooding.
As at 10am this morning according to the Bureau of Meteorology the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga was sitting at 7.17 metres and steady.
The bureau is predicting up to 115 millimetres of rain for Wagga from Thursday to Sunday.
NSW SES currently has 70 warnings across the state.
Seven are at the emergency level, 27 at are under a Watch and Act warning and 36 are at the Advice level.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
