Kayne Turner has emerged a prime recruiting target for Wodonga if he is not thrown a life-line by another AFL club.
Turner, who was a rookie draft selection and made his AFL debut in 2014, was delisted by North Melbourne on Monday after 118 matches over nine seasons.
Highly respected at Arden Street for his fearless attack on the football, Turner was elevated to the leadership group ahead of the 2021 season.
The AFL pre-season draft will be conducted on November 30 and is the last chance for players to find their way onto a list ahead of the new season.
Wodonga is one of a handful of Ovens and Murray clubs who doesn't boast a player with previous AFL experience.
This season's top-five clubs in Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Wangaratta Rovers, Albury and Myrtleford all had at least one player who had previously played at the elite level.
The Bulldogs who finished seventh this season with an 8-10 record, desperately need a high-profile signing to inject some hope and excitement at the kennel.
Angus Baker was the club's highest profile recruit this year and lived up to the hype after recently taking out the Bulldogs' best and fairest.
North Melbourne's list and recruiting manager Brady Rawlings said it was a tough decision to cut Turner alongside team-mates Jed Anderson, Atu Bosenavulagi and Josh Walker.
"List management decisions are never easy, but they must be made in the best interests of our club," he said.
"We require four primary list spots for the upcoming AFL national draft which means we have had to make some difficult decisions.
"In saying that, given the strength of character of the players delisted, there is potential for one or two of these guys to be considered for a spot on our rookie list in 2023.
"Jed, Atu, Kayne and Josh all made significant contributions to our football club over a number of years. We wish them well for the future, they will always be welcome at North Melbourne."
In a remarkable achievement, Turner was the youngest player on an AFL list when elevated from the rookie list late in the 2014 season as an 18-year-old.
He played three finals in his debut season including the Roos' preliminary final loss against Sydney Swans who finished runner-up.
A Kiewa-Sandy Creek junior, Turner made his senior debut for the Hawks as a 16-year-old under coach Ryan Richardson in 2012.
Despite weighing less than 70kg, Turner amazed onlookers with his ferocious attack at the contest and his smart football brain.
Turner, 26, is the son of Wodonga legend, David, who is regarded as one of the Bulldogs' finest players.
David won Wodonga's goalkicking seven times and was a triple premiership player at the kennel in 1981, 1987 and 1992.
Tragically, David died of a brain tumour, aged 39 with Kayne still a toddler.
The Bulldog champion was elevated into the Ovens and Murray Hall of Fame earlier this year where his father, Milton, delivered an emotional speech which captivated the crowd.
Kayne followed in his father's footsteps and played seven matches for Wodonga in 2013 before earning a mid-year call-up from the Murray Bushrangers.
