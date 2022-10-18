The Border Mail
Border politician Tim Quilty attacks Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews over COVID vaccine rules for SES

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:19am, first published 4:58am
SES volunteers are being sidelined because of COVID immunisation rules, Liberal Democrat MP Tim Quilty says.

SES members are not being allowed to help with floods due to a "ridiculous" COVID vaccine mandate, Wodonga MP Tim Quilty says.

