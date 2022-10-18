SES members are not being allowed to help with floods due to a "ridiculous" COVID vaccine mandate, Wodonga MP Tim Quilty says.
The Liberal Democrat says a requirement that volunteers be immunised against COVID should be waived
"I've had people contact me over the last few months but just in the last week I've had several contact the office to say they can't do ordinary work," Mr Quilty said.
"It's just nonsense to have this situation in an emergency where people are wanting to help out."
Mr Quilty said he had been contacted by a dozen or more SES members from North East units, which he declined to name.
He claimed, even though the government had lifted nearly all workplace COVID mandates in Victoria, it was putting pressure on state agencies to maintain them.
"Now we're in an emergency situation there's no reason to have it, other than (Premier) Dan Andrews' vindictiveness," Mr Quilty said.
The SES confirmed it required volunteers to have two COVID vaccine doses to attend emergencies and critical training.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Emergency services personnel encounter a lot of vulnerable people in their work inclusive of those in aged care and health facilities," an SES spokesman said.
"There is only a very small percentage of VICSES volunteers that have not had the two doses required and this has had no overall impact to service delivery."
The service declined to answer a Border Mail question on whether it was lobbying the government for a change, but a government figure said vaccine status was a decision for the SES.
The NSW SES also requires its volunteers to have received two COVID immunisation shots.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.