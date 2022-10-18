THE NSW Wine Industry Association has rubbished a plan to apply 10-cent refunds to bottles of shiraz or semillon, saying it "doesn't stack up on any level".
Wine association president Mark Bourne said his group was only informed at 4.50pm on Friday by an Environment Protection Authority official of the plan and the slated announcement.
"This discussion paper or this proposal needs to be put in the recycling bin where it belongs and we need genuine consultation," Mr Bourne said.
The Southern Highlands winemaker suggested the scheme would equate to an extra 12.5 cents per bottle and would cost a small winery $3500 to $4000 in its first year of operation.
Mr Bourne based that on a winery having five labels requiring changes and new administrative and registration costs related to the scheme.
"It's enormous for producers and all for no environmental benefit," he said.
"(The EPA's) own independent report says wine bottles make up a very small fraction of the litter stream and this option will have no significant benefit.
"It doesn't stack up on any level."
The wine industry would prefer to see NSW follow Victoria, which is introducing a fourth household recycling bin to cater to glass.
That would allow wine bottles to be re-used alongside jars for jam and pasta sauce which are not normally consumed as rapidly as beers and soft drink.
Tumbarumba Vignerons Association president Juliet Cullen supported Mr Bourne's stance.
"Any extra impost at the moment is a problem," Ms Cullen said.
She said there would need to be a grace period before its introduction given that vintages from previous years were already labelled.
In 2020, it became a national requirement that wine bottles include a warning to pregnant women about the dangers of alcohol.
The South Australian government has been considering including wine bottles in its container deposit scheme, but has backed away because it would like to see a national approach, Australian Grape and Wine general manager Lee McLean said.
The NSW EPA plans to meet stakeholders to discuss the Return and Earn shift.
Feedback is being taken on a related discussion paper until December 2 with a subsequent report to be made public before changes are finalised.
