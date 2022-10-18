Drew Cameron is the new coach of Cudgewa.
The former Mitta United spearhead is back in the world of football after a year away and can't wait to get his teeth stuck into the Upper Murray League.
Cudgewa reached the grand final this year before losing to Tumbarumba and Cameron is confident they can go one better in 2023.
"It's certainly a challenge but one I'm looking forward to," the 31-year-old said.
"Cudgewa has a rich history and they were close last year so the fire's burning to be holding that cup up in September.
"I only really found the love for coaching once I stopped playing.
"I love the game and I've been part of it since I can remember, so this was the first winter I haven't really been part of it in some way.
"I live and breathe it so it's been a tough winter.
"I was in rehab for most of it and not having that connection with the boys, training and the camaraderie, it's been pretty average.
"But I'm super excited to get back into the rooms and smell the Deep Heat again."
"When I had the last operation on my knee, it ruled me out of making a comeback.
"I still want to play but my body's let me down a number of times so at this point, I'm a non-playing coach."
Cameron, who captains Belvoir in provincial cricket, started his football career in Cobram before moving east and spending three years at Wodonga Saints.
He had a season at Walla and also played for Rutherglen before crossing to Mitta, where he kicked 110 goals in his first two seasons.
But two knee reconstructions put the brakes on the full-forward's playing career and Cameron will now channel his passion into leading Cudgewa's latest premiership quest.
"I've got a real passion for the training side of it, the fitness and I suppose the professionalism," Cameron said.
"If you prepare better than your opponents, you're going a long way to being better than them.
"Being an ex-full-forward, I want to bring that attacking game plan which is good to watch and excites the players.
"We've got one of the better country full forwards up there in Nick Brockley so we'll get the ball to 'Brocks' as much as possible."
Cudgewa president Greg Hillier said he was "extremely happy" to bring Cameron on board and start building for 2023.
"He's a good experienced player with leadership qualities from his cricket commitments and we've been very impressed," Hillier said.
"We've been competitive for a few years.
"The big one's eluded us but we'll hopefully take that next step under Drew."
Cameron spoke of his huge privilege at being entrusted in the top job.
"All of the Upper Murray clubs are super passionate," he said.
"You usually get around 60-70 dinners made on a Thursday night, which is incredible.
"That's what community footy's about; it's not all about the players.
"Especially the farming communities, where they work 80-90 hours a week, their outlet is to go down to the footy on a Saturday or a Thursday night and have a couple of beers and watch the boys train and have a meal and then watch on a Saturday.
"There's a little bit of added pressure when that's the case because you don't want to disappoint the old farmers up there but it's a huge privilege and I'm excited about it."
