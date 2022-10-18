While it hasn't technically occurred on the field, Kiewa Cricket Club has had the best comeback of 2022.
Following on from the lashing of rain in the North East last week, footage circulated of the oval submerged in water with a seemingly hefty recovery in store.
However, you wouldn't know it had even rained when looking at the ground now.
"The ground looks amazing at the moment, all the water has drained off really quickly," club president Annie Heffernan said.
With a green light hasn't been given as to when the season will kick off, the club is taking solace in the strong work being done on facility upgrades.
The old clubrooms have been demolished, with new home and away change rooms, female friendly rooms - all with showers and toilets - being added.
"The construction is coming along really well...hopefully the facility should be ready to go in the New Year," Heffernan said.
