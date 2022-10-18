The Border Mail
Bogong High Plains Road to Falls Creek reopens to residents and permitted drivers only after landslip

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 18 2022 - 6:21am, first published 3:30am
An active landslip between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek closed Bogong High Plains Road for five days. Picture by Denise Wessling

Entry to Falls Creek for residents and permitted drivers has been restored after a landslip closed the road earlier in October.

