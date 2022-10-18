Entry to Falls Creek for residents and permitted drivers has been restored after a landslip closed the road earlier in October.
Road users must have permission to enter or exit Falls Creek or Bogong Village from either direction on Bogong High Plains Road.
The road remains closed to general traffic from Mount Beauty.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
