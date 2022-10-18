A Wodonga man jailed for nearly killing his victim in a one-punch attack in Albury 13 years ago had not shown "any actual remorse" for another violent outburst.
Jesse Stewart Costin felled Larry Haifa outside the Roi Bar on Christmas Eve, 2009, his injuries so serious that it left him fighting for life in a Melbourne hospital.
This resulted in Costin being jailed for three years, with an 18-month minimum, for recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and affray.
On Tuesday he fronted Albury Local Court to be sentenced over an incident at an Albury gym on February 10 where he punched another man to the head multiple times.
As the victim cowered on the floor, trying to protect himself, Costin unleashed another flurry of punches to the top of his fellow gym-goer's head.
The bashing ended only when others pulled Costin away.
While the court found Costin's violence had "crossed the line" for another spell in jail, his clean criminal record of the past decade, his quiet family life and his early guilty plea helped him avoid such a fate.
Instead, the 31-year-old was convicted and fined $4500 and placed on an 18-month community corrections order, with supervision to include anger management treatment and counselling.
Costin previously had admitted to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as his victim was left bleeding from multiple abrasions.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that the bodily harm suffered was relatively minor.
While not trying to negate what his client had done, Mr Hemsley argued this was supported by the fact the victim did not receive or seek out any medical treatment.
But Ms McLaughlin said while the harm suffered was at the lower end of the scale, the nature of the assault committed at the Ignite Health Club on Young Street was "a serious offence".
"The victim was on the ground when the last strikes were inflicted on him," she said.
Ms McLaughlin told Costin she accepted he had not committed any crimes since he was "a much younger man" of 19.
"It appears you do have insight into relation to this offending," she said, on referring to a sentence assessment report.
Nevertheless, she said there was clearly factors involved in the violence that Costin needed to address.
"You seem to not know how to best deal with those kind of situations," she said of the assault.
Ms McLaughlin told Costin he "may need some help with this".
But while he had insight, she said the report indicated there was not "any actual remorse".
"It does not appear to be a planned offence, but in effect occurred in the spur-of-the-moment when your emotions overcame you."
Costin was sentenced based on a police outline of the case that revealed he knew the victim, now 36, from when they both worked in the security industry and licensed premises in Albury.
They had been friends but this ended "years ago".
The victim and another man began training in the weighted machine room at the back of the gym about 7.30pm.
Half an hour later Costin walked in and stood next to the victim, who asked him: "Are you right, mate?"
Instead of replying, Costin bashed the man.
Mr Haifa suffered a fractured left cheekbone, a fracture to the skull base, fractures to nasal bones, a large cut to the back of his head and bleeding on the brain.
But the Crown conceded punches thrown by others on the night could quite easily have contributed to the seriousness of Mr Haifa's injuries.
Mr Hemsley said Costin was not suitable for community service as he "does work hard" five days a week on night shift, plus at weekends, to support his young family.
