A man jailed over two assaults in an Albury bar celebrated with family and supporters outside Albury courthouse on Tuesday after winning a severity appeal.
Sean Patrick Devlin was given an aggregate eight-month jail term in Albury Local Court early last month after he pleaded guilty to two common assault charges.
Devlin, 36, clearly was stunned by the sentence handed down by relieving magistrate Roger Prowse and immediately lodged a severity appeal to the District Court.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Albury landscape gardener has remained in jail over the assaults in the Zed Bar on August 6, as Mr Prowse then refused to grant an application from Devlin for appeals bail.
But District Court judge Sean Grant allowed Devlin's appeal on Tuesday.
Judge Grant set aside the orders of Mr Prowse on the more serious of the two assault charges, instead placing Devlin on a 12-month community correction order.
He did likewise for the second assault charge, imposing as 12-month conditional release order.
Both orders began immediately.
Devlin initially was ordered to serve five months behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.
On the appeal being upheld, Devlin was released from custody.
He exited the courthouse precinct just before midday, smiling and chatting with a jubilant group of supporters.
His Local Court sentencing hearing had heard how Devlin followed a friend across the bar to where his mate began talking to the victim.
Within 10 seconds he had begun to repeatedly punch the victim. One of the blows ricocheted into the face of the victim's girlfriend.
Police said the fight continued into another room before Devlin was ejected from the bar.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.