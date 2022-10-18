The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man celebrated outside city's courthouse with family after being released

By District Court
Updated October 18 2022 - 8:29am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Patrick Devlin

A man jailed over two assaults in an Albury bar celebrated with family and supporters outside Albury courthouse on Tuesday after winning a severity appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.