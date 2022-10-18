Wangaratta SES members got more than they bargained for after a tree clean up on Monday night.
The unit had been relieved by nearby crews for 24 hours after five days responding to flooding, but less than an hour after their return they were sprung back into action for a call-out to remove a tree across the intersection of Riverview Crescent and Crisp Street.
Upon arrival, two possums scampered out, but another was reluctant to leave.
Members safely relocated the possum to a nearby tree before clearing the road.
SES Wangaratta unit controller Jessica Zuber said she expected to see a lot more fallen trees in the coming days given the amount of moisture in the ground.
"We've been on the go since last Wednesday morning with door knocking for impacted communities and homes that we know of and some early sandbagging," she said.
"On Wednesday night we started to see an increase in jobs come through, the majority were trees down over roads.
"That happened pretty much all day Thursday before we started to see flooding and Friday kicked off with some water rescues.
"We're still seeing people driving into flood water, which is one thing we really don't like to see because it's so dangerous, not only to them, but to our crews."
